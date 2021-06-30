Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Takes $6.68 Million Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 476,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,000. Cornerstone Building Brands accounts for about 1.2% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.38% of Cornerstone Building Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 299,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. 6,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,145. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.