Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%.

NYSE:BNED traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $1,035,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,130,105 shares of company stock worth $10,074,876 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

