Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to announce $3.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.12 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

NYSE BAX opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

