BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) PT Raised to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.10% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.13. BBQ has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.32 million for the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

In other BBQ news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $288,854.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $921,109. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.93% of BBQ worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

