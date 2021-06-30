BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.