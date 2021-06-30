BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 814 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 107.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $533.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $447.00 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

