BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 819,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,465 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

