BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $972,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 101.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $399.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $300.14 and a one year high of $399.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

