BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 865.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $295.40 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $134.92 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

