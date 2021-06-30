BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 391.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.