Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Director Sells $1,280,865.30 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BEAM traded up $17.92 on Wednesday, hitting $128.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.01.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
