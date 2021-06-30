Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Director Sells $1,280,865.30 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $1,280,865.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BEAM traded up $17.92 on Wednesday, hitting $128.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

