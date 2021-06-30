Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2-8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.16 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. 1,170,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,611,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.85.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.