Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

