Ben Cole Sells 550,000 Shares of Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX:WOA) Stock

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX:WOA) insider Ben Cole sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32), for a total value of A$247,500.00 ($176,785.71).

The company has a current ratio of 27.35, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

About Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture Limited operates as a regenerative food and farming company in Australia. It offers grass-fed, and regenerative beef and lamb under the Dirty Clean Food brand name through retail and online sales. The company also invests in, owns, and manages farmland management business. In addition, it engages production of hemps; and focuses on commercializing oat milk and lupin protein technology.

