Benchmark Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $8.63 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $115,689.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003961 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00019544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.00714038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.72 or 0.07639488 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 15,402,803 coins and its circulating supply is 6,258,955 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

