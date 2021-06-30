Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) is Loews Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Loews Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $21,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

