Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after buying an additional 1,415,382 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 763,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.