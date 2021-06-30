Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 235 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $148,417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in EOG Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after buying an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

