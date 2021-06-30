Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 503 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $192.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

