Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395,508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $220.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.08. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $153.43 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.