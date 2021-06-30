Bessemer Group Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.75. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

