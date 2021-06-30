Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 59.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Southern stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.