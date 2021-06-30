Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

