Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 68.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,409 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Equitable by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Equitable by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

