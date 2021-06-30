BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ BYSI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 142,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $408.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

