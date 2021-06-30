BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE:BBL opened at $59.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,522,000 after buying an additional 191,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,007,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,346,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

