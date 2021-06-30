BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

BBL opened at $59.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BHP Group by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,160,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

