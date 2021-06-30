Biffa (LON:BIFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $321.00

Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 172621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.13).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIFF. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Biffa in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 298.75 ($3.90).

Get Biffa alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 286.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -24.01.

In other news, insider Claire Miles acquired 7,000 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £20,510 ($26,796.45).

About Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.