Big Data Protocol Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $684,716.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00054262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.08 or 0.00713247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.64 or 0.07874317 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 26,612,465 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

