Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 million, a PE ratio of -163.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, and Cottage Springs brands.

