BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Down 12.2%

Shares of BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) were down 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58.

About BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

