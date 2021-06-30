Bitcloud One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $551,233.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,757.15 or 1.00024758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00033668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00407855 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00863791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00398185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053767 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,905,966 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

