Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Tops $7.38 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $7.38 million and $859.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002183 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

