Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $386.71 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00006038 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $386.71 million and $7.89 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00039780 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00033651 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

