Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $47.62 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $833.98 million and approximately $39.33 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $47.62 or 0.00138656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00365063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00182770 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 697.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

