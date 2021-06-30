BitcoinPoS Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,348.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $5,348.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001239 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,699,218 coins and its circulating supply is 4,487,764 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

