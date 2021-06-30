BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,112.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $13,112.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00365063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00138656 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00182770 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 697.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

