BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $10.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BB. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.