BlackRock Inc. Acquires 18,229 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.26% of Artesian Resources worth $23,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 28.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 94,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.05. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $65,109.69. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $118,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,212 shares of company stock valued at $289,313 in the last ninety days. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

