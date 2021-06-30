BlackRock Inc. Has $22.11 Million Stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $22,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $362.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

