BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.08% of Noodles & Company worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDLS. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $565.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.