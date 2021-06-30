BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of UFP Technologies worth $23,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 50,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,403.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $432.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

