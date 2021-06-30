BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,017 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.65% of Viemed Healthcare worth $22,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

VMD stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

