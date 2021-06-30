BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $873.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,088. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $890.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $856.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

