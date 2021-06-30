BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,156,804 Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,156,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,501,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Decibel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). On average, research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DBTX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

