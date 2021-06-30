BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 468,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,515,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 131,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

MYD remained flat at $$15.11 on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,369. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

