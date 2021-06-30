Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,500 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inseego were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 52.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Inseego by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

