Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after purchasing an additional 367,352 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Evergy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,413,000 after buying an additional 90,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after buying an additional 305,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,007,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

