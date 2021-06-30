Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.36.

