Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Comerica were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 110.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $37,340,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 30.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 703,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,954 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

